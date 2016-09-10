VIDEO: 'We couldn't cope with Sheffield Wednesday attack,' says Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell after defeat to Owls

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell admitted that his side wilted under the pressure of Sheffield Wednesday's attacking threat after watching his side lose 2-1 at Hillsborough.

The visitors had got off to the best possible start when Will Grigg had them in front following a rare mistake from Tom lees, however once Wednesday had got to grips with the game it seemed more and more likely that the three points would be heading their way.

Fernando Forestieri runs off after scoring the winner

Steven Fletcher equalised for Carlos Carvalhal's side before Fernando Forestieri found what would be the winning goal in the second half.

"Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say the better team won," said Caldwell. "We got ourselves in a great position scoring a fantastic goal early on.

"It became too much with the attacking threat Sheffield Wednesday have got. We didn't do a lot to score the goal. We got in a good shape which we have been working on and picked off a pass. If we had built on that we could have quietened the crowd.

"We defended for a lot of time and if you do that against good players you are going to get picked off."