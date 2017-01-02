Video: We could have won 3-0 and no one could complain, says Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert after 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Paul Lambert was left wondering how his team didn't win at Hillsborough and claimed no one could have complained if it had finished 3-0 to Wolves.

The visitors did have the better of the chances, with Wednesday struggling to get a grip on the game for the most part and Wolves should have been awarded a penalty in the first half when Matt Doherty was upended by Owls keeper Keiren Westwood.

Lambert said of that incident: "It wouldn't have looked out of place at Murrayfield. I thought it was a stonewaller. How he never gave it I don't know. The referee calls it the way he does, but take nothing away from the performance."

Of all the chances Wolves created, Joe Mason came closest to scoring early in the second half when he rattled the post and just before the break Westwood had tipped a Jon Dadi Bodvarsson effort onto the woodwork.

On his side's display, Lambert, whose first game in charge of Wolves was against Wednesday back in November, which the Owls won 2-0, said afterwards: " I think anybody at the stadium saw that we deserved to win. If we walked out of the stadium winning 3-0 I don't think anybody would have questioned it.

"I think we should have had two penalties, we hit the post twice and Joe Mason should have scored, but I still thought we were excellent. It shows you how far we've come. It wasn't that long ago that Sheffield Wednesday came down to our place and beat us quite easily, so the progress we've made is huge.

"I thought the pressing was fantastic. The game-plan was perfect other than the goals we deserved to get. Everything about us, the passing, the tempo. I'm just disappointed we've managed not to win."