VIDEO: 'We are playing well, just not scoring enough,' says Carlos Carvalhal after Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Birmingham City

Carlos Carvalhal says Sheffield Wednesday's missed oppor
Carvalhal admitted he was frustrated but not disappointed in his team after they failed to build on a dominant 20 minute period in the first half.
Wednesday eventually did go in front through substitute Gary Hooper but a rush of blood to the head from keeper Kieran Westwood saw the Owls give away a penalty which Clayton Donaldson converted.
Then in injury time, after Atdhe Nuhiu had hit the crossbar with a header, Lucas Jutkiewicz hit a dramatic winner for City.
Carvalhal said afterwards: "I do not remember one occasion when my goalkeeper Keiren Westwood had to make a real save before Birmingham's two late goals.
"This is why I am frustrated because in the game we created chances and didn't score."
He added: "I am very happy with our form. We are playing fantastic but not scoring. We again had five good chances against Birmingham.
"If we were not playing well I would be concerned. We play to win but we need to improve our finishing."