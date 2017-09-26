VIDEO: Watch Carlos Carvalhal screw up and batter a £20 note to show value of Sheffield Wednesday side after defeat to Sheffield United

We've all become accustomed to Carlos Carvalhal's analogies since taking charge of Sheffield Wednesday, but he stepped it up a notch in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

We've had meat on the fire, closing windows and doors, being dressed for opera, playing rock 'n' roll and many more but he went visual for his latest one.

Ahead of Wednesday's match against Birmingham City and off the back of a heavy defeat to city rivals Sheffield United, Carvalhal in response to questioning from BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings, took out a £20 note and asked 'you know what this is?'

Upon receiving answer the Owls head coach crumpled up the note and asked again. He then put it on the table and beat the cash with his fist and held it up. "Same value," he finished.

Carvalhal was making the point that he feels that his side still has quality and that even when taking a battering, as they did against United, they are still a good team.