Video: ‘Unlucky’ Almen Abdi faces another spell on the Sheffield Wednesday sidelines

Midfielder Almen Abdi is facing another spell on the sidelines due to knee and abductor injuries.

Speaking at his press call this morning, Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal told The Star: “Almen has not trained since last week.

“We are analysing him to check how long he will be out.

“When you have a problem in the knee and try to protect the knee, sometimes you feel pain in a different part of the body. By trying to protect his left knee, he felt pain in his abductor on the right. It is something that sometimes happens. I hope soon he will be out of this.”

Abdi has made three appearances this term. His last outing came at Bolton Wanderers on August 22.

A series of injury problems have blighted his career at Hillsborough.

Carvalhal admitted: “Almen has not been a lucky person so far at Sheffield Wednesday.”

There was better news on the injury front, with Carvalhal confirming he expects Sam Hutchinson to be back in full training next week.

“He’s much better; I believe he will start training after one week,” he said. “I have talked with him and he doesn’t have pain at this moment.

“He’s in the final stage of regeneration. I believe he will soon be back with the team.”

Hutchinson and club captain Glenn Loovens (hip) have been unavailable for selection since Wednesday’s home draw with Queens Park Rangers last month.

Carvalhal said: “Glenn is better. He is still progressing.

“I believe maybe after one week he will start training normally with the team.”

Meanwhile, the Owls have completed the signing of young defender Frederik Nielsen. The Denmark Under-19 international, who played in the development squad’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday, has penned a one-year contract. Nielsen spent three years at Nottingham Forest, where he was a regular for their U18s and Un23 teams.

