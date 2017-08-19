VIDEO: The perfect away display and continued improvement - our views on Sheffield Wednesday's win over Fulham

Suddenly no wins in the Championship has turned into and four-game unbeaten run for Sheffield Wednesday and things are looking a lot rosier than they were on the opening day.

Steven Fletcher scored the only goal of the game against Fulham at Craven Cottage with Barry Bannan also impressing but there were a lot of fine performances and plenty of positives.

Carlos Carvalhal applauds the traveling fans after Sheffield Wednesday's win over Fulham

"Barry Bannan is in fine form, probably the best form of his Wednesday career," said The Star's Dom Howson. "You don't want to single anyone out, there were a lot of strong performances there but as a team they have got better with each game since that disappointment against Preston."

