VIDEO: THAT was Sheffield Wednesday, says Carlos Carvalhal after win over Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos carvalhal said the Owls showed what they're really capable of as his side beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Hillsborough.

After a few missed chances, notably from Steven Fletcher, in the first half, Wednesday flew into the lead via the head of Tom Lees, before Fletcher atoned for his earlier misses by doubling the lead.

Carlos Carvalhal and Rafa Benitez on the touchline at Hillsborough

Jonjo Shelvey pulled one back late on to set up a nervy finish, but had Wednesday not won this game it would have been a grave injustice - they dominated the match from start to finish and the 2-1 scoreline flattered Newcastle United.

This was more like the Sheffield Wednesday of last season - fluent, attacking, entertaining and it hasn't been on show enough this campaign. However, the Owls picked the right moment to find their form, against one of the best teams in the Championship and with five games remaining in the quest to secure a play-off place.

"We are Sheffield Wednesday, and this is what I mean by it," Carvalhal said. "We went face-to-face with Newcastle who are very strong. I hope this kind of environment is repeated.

"It was a very nice game, we played against the best team in the competition. We won and we deserved to win. We created three or four clear chances to score in the first half.

"Everybody will agree with me that we were the best team on the pitch and we deserved to win the game. Today we were near our best.

"We were very positive in the game, we moved the ball well. Even when we are missing chances we have expectations that we will score goals. We played some very good football."