Video: 'Strange beginning' but 'second half more like Sheffield Wednesday' says Carlos Carvalhal after draw with QPR

Carlos Carvalhal says the second half performance shown by his side in their 1-1 draw with QPR was more like the Sheffield Wednesday he has been used to over the past two years.

The Owls suffered a horrid opening period, losing both Sam Hutchinson and Glenn Loovens to injury, in between going a goal down to Ian Holloway's men via Jamie Mackie's opener.

However, Wednesday rallied after the break and Sam Winnall, whose coming on for Loovens prompted a change on formation, hammered home an equaliser after Nedumk Onuoha failed to deal with a Barry Bannan cross.

Carvalhal's men are still yet to pick up a win in the Championship after two games this season but the head coach was at least pleased by the reaction of his players in the second half.

"It was a strange beginning," he said. "We miss two players and especially at the beginning of the season it created a negative impact to the team.

"The first half was divided. They scored one goal from their one chance and we had a few chances also. The second half was completely different. We started very well and this is our Sheffield Wednesday. We pressed Queens Park Rangers much more and moved the ball better.

"We started to create problems, we achieved the first goal, we nearly achieved the second goal with two clear situations, but after 30 minutes we decreased a little. This was where we needed extra energy from the bench, but we lost that opportunity.

"The Sheffield Wednesday in the second half was the Sheffield Wednesday of the past two seasons. In the second half I felt we deserved to win the game."