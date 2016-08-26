VIDEO: Steven Fletcher over his head injury and ready to grab goals for Sheffield Wednesday

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Steven Fletcher has admitted that his fledgling Sheffield Wednesday career has been stop-start, but the Scottish striker says he's fully fit and ready to hit the net again.

Fletcher's debut lasted just 27 minutes before he was brought off after a clash of heads with Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick, in a game where he had until then, impressed.

Steven Fletcher has fully recovered from his head injury, picked up against Aston Villa on the opening weekend

The former Sunderland man hasn't missed a game but was forced to play two - against Norwich City and Burton Albion - wearing a headguard.

That was banished against Leeds United and Fletcher says the scar is now fully healed and he is focused on getting off the mark for the Owls, starting against Brentford tomorrow.

Its alright, it's getting there, the Harry Potter thing's going away so it's alright," he joked of his scar. "I'm back to normal now, it took a few days but it's all good."

Fletcher added: "I'm happy, obviously I've had a few ups and downs with a few injuries but I'm starting to get going now and obviously I've managed to get the headband off so I'm happy to get going now."

Wednesday have lost their last two games, the second of those coming last weekend, against Leeds United but rather than looking at trying to pinpoint reasons why they lost, Fletcher says it's the nature of the Championship.

"It's a difficult league, it always has been," he said. "I think this year most teams can beat each other. Every game is a hard game for us, especially the one on Saturday so I think that's it."