Video: 'Steven Fletcher could have killed the game,' admits Carvalhal - Cardiff City 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal admitted that ordinarily a draw at Cardiff would be seen as a very positive result, but the manner in which it came left the coach feeling disappointed.

Wednesday led at the break through Gary Hooper's fifth goal of the season and were well worth that advantage at the time.

Steven Fletcher reacts to a missed chance during the draw with Cardiff

The visitors had to hold off a barrage of attacks from Cardiff after half time but they had a huge chance to double the lead when Steven Fletcher fired wide after superbly picking up a crossfield pass from Joost van Aken.

It looked as though Wednesday would hold on for the win but Sol Bamba scored fife minutes into injury time to earn the Bluebirds a share of the spoils.

"Before the game most of the teams in the Championship will say a draw in Cardiff is good and not a bad result," said Carvalhal.

"But we are disappointed because we lose two points, we scored one goal and I thought we could achieve a second one.

"We had the best opportunity to kill it with Fletcher and at that moment we must finish the game.

"I am still waiting to win a game in the last minute because we have had four draws now - and we have played better than the opponents in all of them."