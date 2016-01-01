Search
Sheffield Wednesday: Why Sam Hutchinson insists he doesn’t care about Owls’ record against league’s big boys

Sam Hutchinson has shrugged off Wednesday’s dismal record against the Championship’s top sides, insisting he is only focused on helping the club seal a top-six finish.

Fernando Forestieri

Video: ‘Special’ Fernando Forestieri backed to give Sheffield Wednesday festive cheer

There are few more thrilling sights in the Championship than Fernando Forestieri in full flight.

Don Valley Stadium in 2012

Sheffield Wednesday 'told Ukrainian buyers in 2014 they could move from Hillsborough to Don Valley' due to legacy of 1989 stadium disaster

Sheffield Wednesday allegedly told prospective Ukrainian buyers they could relocate the club away from Hillsborough to Don Valley because the legacy of the 1989 stadium disaster had 'limited the appeal' to supporters of staying there.

Lewis McGugan

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls willing to let fringe players leave in January

Boss Carlos Carvalhal is happy to let his players on periphery leave Wednesday in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez

Video: Carlos Carvalhal relishing Sheffield Wednesday’s battle with Newcastle United and Rafael Benitez

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed his admiration for Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez as his Owls side continue to fine-tune their preparations for the Boxing Day showdown.

Tom Lees

Sheffield Wednesday: Underdog status will suit Owls, claims Tom Lees

It is hardly a David versus Goliath contest.

Carlos Carvalhal

Video: ‘With freedom comes responsibility’ - Sheffield Wednesday players granted time off with their families on Christmas Day

For the second year on the spin, Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has given his players Christmas Day off.

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson is happy to give the turkey a miss today

Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson has missed too many Boxing Day fixtures to worry about saying 'no' to an extra helping of turkey

Sam Hutchinson says he is more than happy to sacrifice an extra serving of turkey today as he and his Sheffield Wednesday team mates prepare for their Boxing day clash with high-flying Newcastle United.

Who's this festive fella?

Quiz: How many of these festive Sheffield Wednesday players can you name?

It's Christmas Day and you've either eaten yourself into a food coma or are about to, so while you sit with your feet up why not take this quiz?

VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday press conference latest - 'Five to six players' carrying injuries ahead of Boxing Day trip to Newcastle United

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that there are doubts surrounding the availablity of 'five or six' players ahead of the festive clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.
George Hirst

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls unlikely to let teen starlet George Hirst leave on loan

Sheffield Wednesday have played down the prospect of youngster George Hirst leaving on loan when the January transfer window reopens next month.

Glenn Loovens

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls urged to show no fear against Newcastle United

Captain Glenn Loovens has called on Sheffield Wednesday to be brave ahead of their televised trip to Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Carlos Carvalhal, left, and Dejphon Chansiri

Dom Howson’s Sheffield Wednesday column: Three Christmas presents for Carlos Carvalhal

’Tis the season to be jolly.

James O'Connor

Sheffield Wednesday fans column: How times have changed since Owls last played Newcastle United

The last time we played Newcastle United in the league was Boxing Day 2009.

Lee Bullen and Kieran Lee

Sheffield Wednesday: Championship is tougher this season, believes Owls coach

The Championship is stronger this year than it was last season, according to Wednesday assistant coach Lee Bullen.

Who to watch in 2017

Ones to watch - 18 players to keep an eye on in 2017 from Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Chesterfield

As 2016 comes to an end it's time to look at the players who could make an impact next year.
Carlos Carvalhal with winger Adam Reach

Alan Biggs: The quick and the dread - potential targets and Rafa Benitez’s rampant Newcastle United occupy Sheffield Wednesday

From what this column detects, Sheffield Wednesday spent last summer prioritising one of the hottest attributes in football – pace. It proved elusive.

Carlos Carvalhal, left, and Lee Bullen

Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen hails ‘strongest’ squad since he joined Owls

Assistant coach Lee Bullen says the strength in depth in the current Owls squad is the best it has been during his time at the Championship club.

Daniel Pudil

Sheffield Wednesday: Why Carlos Carvalhal feels Daniel Pudil will be ‘like a new player’ for Owls

Daniel Pudil will be like a new signing for the Owls in the second half of the Championship season.

Bruno Ribeiro

Sheffield Wednesday: How Carlos Carvalhal and Jose Mourinho could help close pal Bruno Ribeiro keep his Port Vale job

He gave a glowing recommendation to help Bruno Ribeiro land the Port Vale manager’s position earlier this year.

