Video: Sheffield Wednesday still need to be more ruthless, says our Owls writer Dom Howson

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to register a second home win of the season, against Wigan Athletic.

Steven Fletcher got his first goal in an Owls shirt and Fernando Forestieri hit the winner to cancel out Will Grigg's early opener.

However, according to our Sheffield Wednesday writer, Dom Howson, Carlos carvalhal's side still need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

