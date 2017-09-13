Video: Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield ‘team worker’ George Boyd goes under the knife for Owls

Have your say

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has expressed his disappointment over midfielder George Boyd’s injury setback.

Boyd, signed on a free-transfer in July, is expected to be out of action “for some weeks”, having undergone shoulder surgery.

The experienced wide man, a five-time promotion winner, recently suffered the knock in training.

Speaking after Tuesday’s hard-fought victory over Brentford, Carvalhal told The Star: “He felt a pain in training.

“He played the last game (Nottingham Forest) with pain. I talked with him and said ‘listen, you are playing but not with good coordination and something happened to you.’

“And after we did an exam which showed he broke something and the doctor said he must have surgery as soon as possible.”

Boyd has made three starts and one substitute appearance since moving to Hillsborough.

Carvalhal confirmed: “We will miss the player for some weeks. We don’t know how many weeks but George had the surgery today (Tuesday).

“I feel bad for him because he’s a nice guy and a good player. He’s a team worker. We will miss him of course.

“But we beat Brentford without him, Fernando Forestieri, Sam Hutchinson and Glenn Loovens. We are still alive and winning games which is the most important thing.”

Wednesday battled back from a goal down to clinch back-to-back Hillsborough victories after goals from Gary Hooper and Ross Wallace.

