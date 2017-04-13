VIDEO - Sheffield Wednesday press conference latest: Late check on defender ahead of Cardiff City clash, midfielder out but Forestieri ready to start

Carlos Carvalhal was to make a late check on one of his key players before deciding on the team to face Cardiff City at Hillsborough tomorrow.

Glenn Loovens came off injured in last week's win over Newcastle United and was replaced at the break by Vincent Sasso. However, the damage was not severe and the captain was in training today where he will be assessed before a final call is made on his fitness.

"We are training today so we don't have an answer but we will know after training today if (Loovens) will be available or not," Carvalhal said.

Fernando Forestieri could make an appearance from the start for the visit of Neil Warnock's side, but the main issue the Owls head coach has is fitting him in after a fine performance from Wednesday last Saturday.

"(Forestieri) is available, he can be involved in the team," said Carvalhal. "If the players go to the bench they are ready to play of course, as he was in the previous game. He's available."

However, there is no such good news on Sam Hutchinson who will definitely miss the Good Friday match.

"He is progressing but he's still not available to play," added Carvalhal.

"(But) it's not time to talk about players missing games. It is time to give confidence to the players we have. At this moment we are more ready, more confident, more positive than three or four weeks ago, from before the international break."