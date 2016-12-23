VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday press conference latest - 'Five to six players' carrying injuries ahead of Boxing Day trip to Newcastle United

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that there are doubts surrounding the available of 'five or six' players ahead of the festive clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Sheffield Wednesday head coach wouldn't elaborate on who may be doubtful for the match against the Championship's league leaders but among them will be Almen Abdi and Kieran Lee who both came off in last week's win over Rotherham United, while Barry Bannan missed that game due to a foot injury.

In his weekly press briefing, Carvalhal said: "I can't tell you now if we will have all the players or not. We have some players who we are not sure about. I will not mention here because I don't want to give information to our opponents.

"We have probably five to six players who we are not sure will be available. We hope we can recover most, if not all of them, for Monday but at this moment we are not sure."

While some of those players may not make the game, potentially adding to an injury list that already includes Gary Hooper, Will Buckley and Marco Mathias, Carvalhal insists that there is enough quality in his squad to deal with each eventuality.

"Our team is more than just 11 players" he added. "We have won games without important players in the past.

Almen Abdi came off with a shoulder injury in last week's win over Rotherham United

"We are here to fight for the three points. When a player misses a game, I'm concerned about all the players as I wish all of them could play.

"If a player is not available, we have a squad to give a good answer. We will have a good squad on Monday to fight for the three points. It is probably the toughest game of the season but we have a team to discuss the three points."