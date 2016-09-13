VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday players’ hearts as big as the world, says Carlos Carvalhal after great comeback win

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Carlos Carvalhal said his Sheffield Wednesday team have ‘hearts the size of the world’ after their stunning comeback victory over Bristol City at Hillsborough last night.

The Owls were trailing 2-0 at the break after a brace from Tammy Abraham but the game exploded into life in a second half that saw three goals, a missed penalty from the visitors and two red cards.

Steven Fletcher pulled one back before Sam Hutchinson slipped in the box, gave away a penalty and was sent off.

Gary O’Neill was then almost immediately sent off for City, in the aftermath of a missed spot kick by Lee Tomlin, as the Owls broke clear.

Barry Bannan equalised with a long range effort and as time ticked by it looked as though Wednesday would get a point for their efforts. That was until Kieran Lee’s fine goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

While Carvalhal praised the team for the way they fought back from a goal down for the third game in a row, after conceding first against Brentford and Wigan, he admits his side need to start going in front themselves.

Assistant manager Lee Bullen kisses match winner Kieran Lee. Photo: Steve Ellis

“Coming from behind shows the character of the team, the heart of the team and the heart of the team is the size of the world at the moment...the team and the club,” he said.

“In these three games (Brentford, Wigan and Bristol City) we did what we did, but I think in the future we don’t want to be in these situations. I want to score first but winning points and winning games in these kids of situations is very important.”

Wednesday will assess the fitness of Daniel Pudil in the next 48 hours after he came off just before half time with a thigh injury.