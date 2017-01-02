Video: Sheffield Wednesday lucky to get a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers, says The Star's Dom Howson

The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson says the Owls were fortunate to come away with a point after a dour scoreless draw with Wolves at a packed Hillsborough.

The stadium's biggest crowd of the season were treated to a stalemate and with Wolves having twice struck the upright and had a penalty appeal waved away when Kieren Westwood brought down Matt Doherty, Dom believes the Owls have had a let off.

He said: "They huffed and puffed, that attacking fluidity that was so evident last season wasn't there again today and in the end they can count themselves fortunate to have got a point as Wolves got the woodwork a couple of times; they had a very strong penalty claim turned down in the first half.

"Wednesday got a slice of luck that went their way and they didn't capitalise on it."

