Video: Sheffield Wednesday lose appeal over Sam Hutchinson red card + Daniel Pudil latest

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday appealed and subsequently failed in their bid to have overturned Sam Hutchinson's red card picked up against Bristol City on Tuesday night.

The Owls defender brought down Marlon Pack after slipping in the penalty area and as the last defender he was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Carvalhal told the media today that the fourth official in Tuesday night's game, which Wednesday won 3-2 after a Kieran Lee goal in injury time, explained that the red card was for hand ball.

An appeal was placed with the Football Association, but was turned down and Hutchinson will now miss one game, Saturday's trip to Birmingham City.

Wednesday also failed in an appeal last season after Barry Bannan's red card against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

"The appeals are something that we lose all the time - we are in League One in the appeals, or into League Two because we are losing all the appeals we do," joked Carvalhal.

"I don't have any expectations at the moment. We did (appeal) but we lost. We did our documentation. I asked the fourth official during the game and he told me that in this situation he gave the handball - maybe he was confused, and the hand ball is a red card. I accepted that information but it was not correct because Sam didn't touch the ball with his hand. We did a very good appeal, it was very clear but they had their interpretation and we must respect (that)."

Carvalhal also gave an update on full back Daniel Pudil, who limped off just before half time in that game. The Czech international has suffered from a thigh complaint but the Owls head coach wasn't ruling out Pudil for the game at St Andrew's.

"Between yesterday and today (Pudil) jumped a lot," he said. "He felt a pain today. He will do a scan to check today if he is injured or not but we have some wishes that he will recover because between yesterday and today he was much better."