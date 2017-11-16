Video: Sheffield Wednesday injury update on Kieran Lee, Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri

Carlos Carvalhal has given an update on the fitness of some of his players ahead of Saturday's return to Championship action against Bristol City.

Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri are currently on the long-term injury list, while Kieran Lee missed the recent win over Aston Villa with a recurrence of his hip injury.

Fernando Forestieri is recovering from a knee operation

Carvalhal revealed that Lee is now fully recovered, taking advantage of the two week international break and should be available for selection for the visit of fourth placed City.

However, it would be expected that Jacob Butterfield who was so impressive at Villa Park, will keep his place. With three games in a week coming up, though, Lee could play some part according to Carvalhal.

"Kieran Lee is a player we must manage. He came in against Millwall but was't 100%, I could feel it. He wasn't involved against Villa because he was in pain. With the international break he rest and is completely fit and ready.

"At this moment he is 100 %. He is training 100%. When training is more hard maybe the next day we must manage him. We have three games next week and we believe he can be important, if not all the games, some of them."

Fernando Forestieri is also on the road to recovery following his knee operation and while pointing out that it is little more than a hunch on his part, Carvalhal is hopeful fans will see a return for the forward in the early part of next year.

"He was here this week for a check up," added the owls head coach. "He was first with the doctor that did the surgery in Italy, after he came here for a check up. He is doing very well. Nothing complicated.

"I explained before it is an injury that can take eight or nine months. I said my expectation was January, January will be four months. I still have my expectations but it's still my feeling. It's just my feeling, I don't want to put any pressure on him. If it's eight or nine months, that will be all of the season; if back after four months it's January or February but I believe he will help us at some part of the season."

Meanwhile, Hutchinson too, is recovering from knee surgery but his return is expected to be earlier.

"The normal is some weeks, maybe two months but Sam is a different player. He usually recovers faster than others. We can't preview when he'll be back but sure he'll be back sooner than expected because Sam is a different player."