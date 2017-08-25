VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday get Kieran Lee boost and Frederico Venancio cleared to play - Press conference latest ahead of trip to Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday have received a boost with the news that Kieran Lee has stepped up his recovery from injury.

Lee came back towards the end of last season after struggling with an ongoing hip complaint but has yet to feature so far this campaign however, Carvalhal, speaking at his press conference ahead of tomorrow's Championship trip to Burton Albion, revealed that the influential midfielder is back in training..

"Kieran Lee was training yesterday for the first time with the team," he said. "We had some expectations about the reaction after the training, the reaction was very positive and today he seems OK. It's a very good step, it's important we can recover him."

Portuguese central defender Frederico Venancio, a new signing from Vitoria de Setubal has also finally been given international clearance and is available to play at the Pirelli Stadium, with Carvalhal confirming: "Venancio can be selected for the game, he is a player that is ready now."

Elsewhere on the injury front, Sam Hutchinson continues his recovery and has returned to training while Glenn Loovens is likely to be out of Saturday's match but should be fit for when the team returns to action after the international break.

"Sam is still recovering, I saw him running - it is better seeing him outside than in the physio room, it means he is progressing," said the Owls head coach. "Glenn tried to train last week, he is training normal but the blood is inside near the hip, when he moves the blood comes out in that situation because of the pressure. It is something that usually happens when the players receive a kick but the positive the blood is out and he will recover in a few days."

On taking on Burton, Carvalhal remembers all too well the troubles that Nigel Clough's side gave him last season, picking up four points in all against Wednesday.

"They deserved to win that game (at the Pirelli Stadium last season) and during the season they confirmed that they are a very hard team to play in that stadium," added Carvalhal. "It's what we expect on Saturday, they are a very hard team to play against, it is one of the more difficult pitches to play on in this competition. We know better the opponent, they know better about us too. We tried to correct the things in the past, try to create a strategy to discuss the three points, understanding this will be one of the toughest teams to play away."