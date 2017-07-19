VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday duo ready to hit the goal trail after injury

One is a dynamic forward who can do the unexpected. The other is a big, strong physical specimen.

Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher have different attributes but both are capable of making major contributions in Wednesday’s promotion tilt next season.

Having shrugged off minor knocks, Forestieri and Fletcher were handed their run-outs of the summer in the Owls’ pre-season friendly against Mansfield Town last weekend.

Forestieri was a constant thorn in the Stags side with his pace, clever runs and trickery and Fletcher showed some neat touches.

But Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal is adamant there is still more to come from the duo.

“Nando and Fletcher have had little injuries and Mansfield was their first game back,” he told The Star. “The first game is never easy.

“It was more difficult for them but I’m sure they will do better over the coming weeks. We expect more from Nando, Fletcher and Gary Hooper.”

Forestieri and Fletcher are poised to feature in the Owls’ warm-up match against Primeira Liga newcomers Portimonense tonight.

Midfielder Almen Abdi is also in contention to play, having recovered from a knee problem.

Carvalhal has indicated he will rotate his squad as Wednesday prepare to play three friendlies in four days.

“We are planning to give time to the players,” he said. “That is our priority.

“It is important to put into practice what we have been working on in training and our attitude is important. We are happy so far with what we have done.”

Carvalhal has praised the training facilities in his homeland, saying: “What we have here for the players is fantastic conditions with the weather and the surroundings.

“We must train really early and again later on and this is good for the fitness, good for the players.

“The facilities where we are staying are first class, we have everything we need and now we look forward to the games.”

