Video: Sheffield Wednesday ‘did not underestimate’ Blades, insists Carlos Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday have dismissed suggestions they underestimated Sheffield United in the 128th Steel City derby.

Blades claimed the bragging rights, recording a resounding 4-2 win at Hillsborough today.

Leon Clarke holds off Kieran Lee

The Owls were second best for long spells but head coach Carlos Carvalhal has rejected any complacency talk.

When asked by The Star if Wednesday “underestimated” United, who stormed to the League One title last year, Carvalhal said: “No. Of course not.

“We conceded a goal in the opening two minutes and were nervous after that. We made mistakes that usually we don’t make. It was a strange game. We conceded four goals and we don’t usually make these kind of mistakes. We showed character and heart to come back.

“I must give congratulations to Sheffield United and say it is my responsibility. I want everybody to leave the players alone.”

