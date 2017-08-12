VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal may stick with diamond formation

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has claimed Sheffield Wednesday could play a diamond formation on a regular basis this season.

The Owls deployed the system against Chesterfield in the Carabao Cup in midweek, cruising to a 4-1 victory.

David Jones was at the base of the midfield diamond, with Ross Wallace on the right, Barry Bannan on the left and Almen Abdi at the tip of the formation.

Speaking ahead of today’s clash with Queens Park Rangers, Carvalhal told The Star: “We will do it more often this season. We are in the position where we are more ready to do different things in our team.”

Wednesday booked their place in the second round of the League Cup after goals from Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher, Bannan and Sam Hutchinson.

“The dynamic is more important than formations,” stressed Carvalhal.

“We played really well against Chesterfield in the diamond formation. All the players were comfortable.

“But QPR is a different game. We may do something different. We can play 4-4-2 or in a different way. We have a good dynamic and that is the most important thing.

“Sometimes strategy to the game can make a smaill difference, like it did against Chesterfield.”

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Fletcher picked up a knock in midweek but is likely to be involved in some capacity. Keiren Westwood, Glenn Loovens and George Boyd are pushing for first-team recalls.

Today’s Championship fixture could come too soon for full-backs Morgan Fox and Liam Palmer, who are training again after shaking off back and Achilles injuries respectively.

On facing QPR, Carvalhal said: “QPR created big, big problems to Reading in their first game. They won 2-0 and they created chances.

“They have a similar team to last season and more time to work with the coach.

“They are very well organised because they are improving and you know in the Championship you can never expect an easy game.

“They are with confidence but they will play against a team also with big confidence who want to continue what we did in the cup.

“We want to play good football and will fight a lot to win the game.”

