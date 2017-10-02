Video: Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal’s message after win over Leeds United- ‘Thank you, Mr Chansiri’

Carlos Carvalhal has thanked Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri for his public show of support following their much-needed victory over Leeds United.

Chansiri sat next to head coach Carvalhal, who has been under pressure after recent defeats against city rivals Sheffield United and struggling Birmingham, in the dugout before yesterday’s Yorkshire derby.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal (right) and owner Dejphon Chansiri

Wednesday recorded their first win in four outings after goals either side of half-time by Gary Hooper (2) and Kieran Lee at Hillsborough.

Carvalhal, who has been heavily criticised by some sections of Wednesday’s fan-base, said: “He [Chansiri] wanted to give a sign by sitting side by side before the game. I must say thank you to him.

“I didn’t need that but he wanted to give that sign to everybody that he was with me. It was not a surprise to me because I know that he, the players and most of the fans believe in my work.

“He knows that I have had proposals in the past to go to the Premier League and Championship clubs but I said to him I want to stay at Sheffield Wednesday. He knew that. I never turned my back on Sheffield Wednesday because I know him very well and talk to him eyes in the eyes. It is more than contracts and money.

“He knows my commitment and my staff’s. These kind of things make the relationship more solid. When a situation happens that you lose one or two games, the foundation is there and he knows that.”

Carvalhal said he never feared for his job, saying: “I believe the chairman has absolute trust in me. We believe in our work and players.”

The Portuguese, who will assess right-back Jack Hunt (knee) this week, reiterated his desire to remain at Hillsborough a “long time”.

“I am very resilient and I don’t give up easily,” he said. “I started in the third division in Portugal and got to the first. To do that I must work and it wasn’t easy and nobody gave me anything,”

“I am here to fight for Sheffield Wednesday and after suffering two defeats, I don’t go around thinking we can’t achieve promotion.”