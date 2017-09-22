Video: Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is well aware of the importance of the Steel City Derby bragging rights

Having worked and lived in the city for over two years, Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is well aware of how important the Steel City derby is to the fans.

All eyes will be on Hillsborough tomorrow when the Owls lock horns with neighbours Sheffield United for the first time since February 2012.

Carlos Carvalhal

And Carvalhal told The Star: “I’m a Sheffield Wednesday citizen at this moment; I have felt like I have lived here a long, long time. I have talked to people since the first day that I arrived so I know how important the derby is. I have played in a lot of derbies and I know what they are about.”

Carvalhal has hailed the job his opposite number has done at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder guided United to the League One title last year and his side have adapted quickly to their new surroundings, recording five victories from eight Championship outings.

“He [Wilder] has done very well since joining Sheffield United,” he said. “He’s a person that I respect and I appreciate the work he has done so far. They had a fantastic season last year. They are playing with the same philosophy this year and doing very well.”

Carvalhal hopes the derby will soon become a regular fixture in the top-flight.

He said: “It would be great to play against them [United] in the Premier League. It would be good for the city and the region. I think the way Sheffield people live and breath football they deserve teams in the Premier League.”

