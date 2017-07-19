VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday ace set for Portimonense run-out after recovering from hernia op

Sam Hutchinson is poised to return to action in Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Portimonense tonight.

The uncompromising midfielder was unavailable for selection in the Owls' opening two warm-up matches against Alfreton Town and Mansfield Town.

But Hutchinson has resumed first-team training again, having undergone hernia surgery over the summer. He came through the morning session unscathed at their Portugal training base today. The former Chelsea youngster also took part in the team's double session yesterday.

Hutchinson, Jack Hunt, Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall are expected to be given run-outs in the Albufeira sunshine this evening.

It remains unclear whether Keiren Westwood will be involved. The Owls number one has yet to take part in their pre-season programme.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal opted to give Westwood more time to rest following a gruelling 2016/17 campaign. Westwood, Wednesday's reigning player of the season, went away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland shortly after the Owls' second successive play-off tilt.

"Because he played for the national team in June, Keiren had less holidays than his colleagues so we didn't put him into play in the first two games," said Carvalhal. "We wanted to give Joe [Wildsmith] and Cameron [Dawson] a chance to play.

"Now he is a player who is training normal and will be involved in the next games."

Captain Glenn Loovens (hamstring) and midfielder Kieren Lee (hip) are ruled out of the Portimonense test. Loovens is still receiving treatment while Wednesday hope Lee will play some part in Saturday's friendly against Vitória de Setúbal.

Carvalhal added: "Glenn is recovering very well. Let's see if he will start or not this week."

Cameron Dawson makes a save during Wednesday's pre-season training camp in Portugal

