Video: Sheffield United players get a warm welcome as they arrive at Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday - EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

It's been five years in the waiting so it came as no surprise that Sheffield United players received a 'warm' reception as they arrived at Hillsborough for the Steel City derby.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The United players were in good spirits as they walked into the ground past Owls fans, clearly reveling in the atmosphere that was about to explode when the match kicked off.

Billy Sharp and Ched Evans, among others, smiled as they received a few harsh words of welcome from the Wednesday faithful.