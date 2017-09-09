Video: Second Sheffield Wednesday goal the killer for Mark Warburton who says Nottingham Forest 'were controlling it' until then

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton says Steven Fletcher's bullet header was the difference as Sheffield Wednesday ran out 3-1 winners at Hillsborough.

The striker's second league goal of the season put Wednesday back in front after Ben Osborn had cancelled out Gary Hooper's opener.

Steven Fletcher celebrates scoring Wednesday's second

It looked at one point as though the Owls were going to run riot but Forest managed to find some composure and stifled the home side towards the end of the first half before Fletcher found the breakthrough in the second period.

Keiren Lee added a deserved third but Warburton felt that his side were in control before Fletcher had headed in Lee's corner.

"I thought it was looking good up until the second goal," said Warburton. "Wednesday came out very quickly and put us under a lot of pressure. They came out hard and fast and we had to change our shape quite quickly.

"We changed it very early in the game and I thought we finished the half strongly and were looking in good shape.

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton

"We rallied well and deserved to get a goal back. We wanted to be on the front foot and I thought we were controlling it.

"We've then gifted two goals and goals change games - it's as simple as that. There's no denying we didn't defend our goal.

"They then put men behind the ball and they were hard to break down. We paid the price for conceding two sloppy goals and we've got to learn from that.

"There's no excuses - we have to be better as a unit."