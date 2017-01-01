Video: Roar us on to glory - Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal wants to see Hillsborough rocking against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has challenged Wednesday's fans to roar them to victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow.

Owls officials are expecting their biggest crowd of the season versus lowly Wolves, eclipsing the 30,060 attendance for the opening-day triumph over Aston Villa.

Tickets for all home areas are sold out, with Wednesdayites also snapping up the extra allocation West Stand lower tier last week.

Carvalhal, who watched his side secure a 1-1 draw at Preston North End yesterday following a late strike by Adam Reach, told The Star: "I believe the fans will make a big presence on Monday.

"We don't need them just to go see the game. We need them to support our team because our players will need their extra energy to play against a very tough Wolves team.

"Wolves play different football under Paul Lambert and it is more hard to play against them now than in the past."

He reckons their point at Deepdale, which stretched their unbeaten run to four matches, could be crucial in the context of their season.

Carvalhal said: "It could be a very important point. Give Preston a lot of credit for the way they played. They caused us a lot of problems.

"We kept on believing until the end.

"We were lucky. We achieved a point when we deserved absolutely nothing.

The former Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas boss praised Reach's work ethic and versatility after the left-sided player bagged his maiden Owls goal.

He said: "Adam didn't perform so well but he's a player who fights and runs a lot for the team. When he's in good shape he can play on the left or up front.

"We started Adam on the left with [Atdhe] Nuhiu and [Steven] Fletcher up front and we tried to keep the ball and play more in the offensive area of the pitch but that was not the reality. Preston caused us more problems to play our football.

"We then put Adam in attack to use his pace.

"We needed him at the end because he's a player with plenty of energy. We needed him running and fighting. We are very happy with him. He deserved his goal for what he has done at the club so far.

"We believe the best of Reach will come in 2017."