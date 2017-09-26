Video: ‘Resilient’ Carlos Carvalhal vows to get Sheffield Wednesday promoted

Under-fire head coach Carlos Carvalhal remains confident he can lead Sheffield Wednesday to promotion, despite an inconsistent start to the season.

Carvalhal, who has guided the Owls to back-to-back play-off finishes, has received a torrent of criticism since Sunday’s 4-2 home defeat to Sheffield United.

Carlos Carvalhal

Results have been underwhelming in the opening two months of the 2017/18 campaign.

And Wednesday go to Birmingham City tomorrow searching for a fourth victory in 10 Championship matches.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Speaking at a feisty press conference today, Carvalhal insisted his stomach for the fight remains as great as ever and is sure he can turn things around.

He told The Star: “Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club and you feel big pressure all the time when you lose a game. I remember a lot of things were said after Preston and that was the first game. It (pressure) is normal in football nowadays but I’m still here.

“I’m very resilient and I will be here at the end of the season and we will be promoted. We are doing our best to get promoted. We can do that.”

Carvalhal accepts the Owls under-performed in their last outing but expects a strong response from his players at St Andrew’s tomorrow.

“We feel hurt but we have a game against Birmingham which is the most important game of the season because it is the next one,” he said.

“If you have a problem with your life, you can stay at home and cry or you go outside and go to fight.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“If you stay at home, maybe you will be there two or three months and you never go outside.

“If you go out to fight, you can solve things in the next minutes or next day. This is what we must go to do. We must go to fight.”

Birmingham, who recently sacked Harry Redknapp as boss, are currently in the relegation zone after picking up a meagre five points. Lee Carsley has been placed in caretaker charge of first-team affairs.

“Birmingham have changed a little their philosophy with the new coach and they drew an important game away at the weekend,” said Carvalhal, who says Glenn Loovens and Almen Abdi are still not available for selection.

“It will be the coach’s first home game and we expect it to be tough. They have changed their style. Before, they played more direct football with second balls. Now they have a different style and we expect a hard game.

“It is my job to focus everyone. We can’t do anything about the past. We can only do something about the future.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter