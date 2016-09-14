Video: Relive Sheffield Wednesday's incredible comeback against Bristol City

It could quite possibly turn out to be one of the pivotal moments of the season, even at this stage, so it's worth watching again.

For those who weren't able to make it, take a look at the video highlights as Sheffield Wednesday came from two goals down to beat Bristol City at a storm-hit, electrically charged Hillsborough.

Kieran Lee snatched the winner in the 96th minute and all this came after a missed penalty for the Robins and a red card for either side.

Take it all in again and let us know how this one compares to great Wednesday comebacks of the past.