VIDEO: ‘Quality’ Frederico Venancio backed to shine at Sheffield Wednesday

He is untried and untested in the hustle and bustle of the Championship.

But new Owls signing Frederico Venancio has been backed to shine in the second-tier of English football.

The centre-back is expected to go straight into Wednesday’s squad for their showdown at Fulham tomorrow, providing his international clearance is granted in time.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has indicated Venancio will not be plunged straight into action, hinting it is more likely he will be on the bench. The Owls remain optimistic Glenn Loovens will shrug off his back injury and partner Tom Lees in defence.

As for Venancio, it is “dream come true” for him to play his trade in England.

Drafted in on a season-long loan from Portuguese top flight club Vitoria de Setubal earlier this week, the 24-year-old trained with his new teammates for the first time on Thursday.

Adam Reach has welcomed the Portuguese defender’s arrival.

“Frederico seems to have settled in really well and looks a quality player,” Reach told The Star. “It is always nice when a new face comes in. Extra competition is good for everyone.

“He speaks good English which is always important when you come over to a different country.

“We needed strength in depth at centre-half so I think it’s a brilliant signing and a good addition to the squad.

“We now have four centre-halves so they all have to be on their game every game or they aren’t going to play. It’s healthy competition.

“I’m fully confident he will hit the ground running and we will see the best of him straight away.”

With the Owls having the option to buy Venancio on a permanent basis next summer, it is a big chance for him to showcase his talent.

Venancio, who has described himself as an “aggressive” player, said: “When you arrive here, your goal is to play.

“I know it’s going to be hard because I have team mates that have a lot of quality so I will have to do my best and try to catch an opportunity.

“This year is going to be my opportunity to show to this club and I hope so in the end of the season they will buy me to be here many, many years.”

