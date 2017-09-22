Video: 'Prepared to fight!' Confidence high in Sheffield Wednesday camp ahead of Steel City Derby with Sheffield United

Carlos Carvalhal has declared that his team are confident and ready for battle ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's crunch Steel City derby with Sheffield United at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The eagerly-anticipated clash between the city rivals has created a huge buzz around Sheffield and while Carvalhal has recognised the important of the match, he maintains that he and his staff have been focusing on ensuring that it is Wednesday fans who will be gaining the bragging rights from this the first derby in over five years.

Carvalhal's side have been in impressive form of late and it is this which he believes has seen team morale spike ahead of a hugely important encounter.

Wednesday are unbeaten since the opening day of the season in the Championship and performances in the past three games particularly - beating Nottingham Forest and Brentford at home as well as getting a draw away to high-flying Cardiff City - have given the squad confidence that they can add another win to the tally on Sunday.

"The team is smiling, confident...why, because we are playing better and better, the performances have improved a lot in the last few games," Carvalhal told the media during his briefing ahead of the battle with the Blades.

"In the last five games we have achieved 11 points with three games away and two home. Three games against Burton, Fulham and Cardiff, not easy places to play or easy teams to play against and we achieved 11 points from 15.

"Not just the points, the performances also. For example against Cardiff we played really very well, some fantastic football, especially in the first half and after this we had one week to prepare. We are focused on the specific things about the game."

Carvalhal has done his homework on United and while he wouldn't divulge what he has learned from watching Chris Wilder's team, the Owls head coach admitted it will be a 'tough game for both teams.'

"We know Sheffield United very well," he added. "They have strong points and weak points like all the teams. It will be a tough game for both teams. We are confident, we will fight to achieve the three points from the first seconds, absolutely sure."

