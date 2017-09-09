Video: Positive vibe transferred to the pitch, says Carvalhal after Sheffield Wednesday 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal says the positivity that had been floating around their Middlewood training base this week moved onto the pitch as the Owls saw off Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.

Carvalhal had told the media on Friday that he had seen more smiles on the players' faces in the build-up to this match and that feel-good factor carried on with an impressive display in beating a team who had enjoyed a a decent start to the campaign.

Carlos Carvalhal watches on from the stands

The Owls were rampant in the opening stages but took until the 23rd minute to open the scoring, through Gary Hooper.

Ben Osborn pulled Forest level after some sloppy Wednesday defending but in the second half, a Steven Fletcher header and a strike from the returning Kieran Lee won it for the home side.

Carvalhal, who watched the match from the stands having been served with a two-match ban by the FA, said afterwards: "I had a good vibe about the team before the game. We have been training very well and training was very positive.

"When we started the game we expressed all of these things. After eight minutes, I looked at my watch and we'd achieved five clear chances to score goals.

"They understand that we can't play like that all the time and they knew what they must do. We tried to achieve situations in different ways and waited for our opportunities.

"We achieved one goal but Nottingham Forest achieved one situation and scored a goal.

"We never lost control of the game. In the second half we were solid and compact and waited for our opportunity again. We made it 2-1 and 3-1.

"After that, we closed the shop - no sales anymore - and finished the game."