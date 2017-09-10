Video: Owls line up to praise Sheffield Wednesday new boy Joost van Aken after top class debut

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal hailed debutant Joost van Aken after their impressive home victory over Nottingham Forest.

Van Aken, recruited from SC Heerenveen for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £4m last month, looked assured at the back as Wednesday recorded a sixth consecutive win against Forest.

Joost van Aken gestures to the crowd during his debut game for Sheffield Wednesday

Carvalhal told The Star: “With the ball, he’s one of the best centre-backs I have worked with so far in my career. He’s very good technically. He’s very high in self confidence. When he makes a mistake, he wants the ball again.

“He’s very good on the ball and the way we want to play. He makes a few defensive mistakes, which is normal, but he must grow up with mistakes. He’s a quality player so in general I’m very happy with him.”

Right-back Jack Hunt was also full of praise for van Aken.

“I thought he was really good (against Forest),” he said. “For the first goal, he was talking after, and he thought he could have been a bit further over.

Joost van Aken talks with owls midfielder Barry Bannan

“It’s refreshing to see a 23-year-old come into the building and learn so quickly about the Championship, having never played in it before in his life.

“I am not saying the goal was his fault, I thought we could have all done a bit better. But it’s nice to know he wants to learn.”

Adam Reach, himself another impressive performer in the left full-back role on Saturday added: "We know defensively we are a really solid team and Joost came in to make his debut and I thought he was excellent and as a team we all defended really well."