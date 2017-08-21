VIDEO: Owls are in safe hands with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson

The future looks bright for the Owls on the goalkeeping front.

It is a department of their squad which is seriously strong and head coach Carlos Carvalhal believes the club are in safe hands in that position for the next decade.

Keiren Westwood is the undisputed number one at Hillsborough, but Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson have performed admirably when the Republic of Ireland international has been injured.

Academy graduates Wildsmith and Dawson are well-regarded by Wednesday’s coaching staff. They are two good people and two fine prospects.

For the time being at least, Wildsmith and Dawson are content to battle it out with each other to be the back-up to Westwood. Both have signed new long-term contracts in the past two months.

Carvalhal trusts Wildsmith and Dawson implicitly to perform whenever they are required. He handed Wildsmith his debut two years ago and Dawson was given his first taste of action last October as a half-time replacement against Brighton and Hove Albion.

And Wildsmith, contracted to Wednesday until the summer of 2022, will get a chance to further build up his experience at Bolton Wanderers tomorrow night, kick-off 8pm.

Carvalhal has confirmed he will rest Westwood and play Wildsmith in goal in their second round Carabao Cup clash.

The tie will be Wildsmith’s 19th Wednesday appearance. Dawson has played on four occasions.

Cameron Dawson

Carvalhal said: “Joe is doing very well.

“We probably have the best goalkeeper in the competition. Keiren is a very, very good goalkeeper. He has started the season very well and we have more goalkeepers in the squad with big value.

“It is not just about Westy. We have Joe and Cammy is a good talent also. Joe and Cammy have bright futures. They are both very good and ready to play.

“Joe has had more chances to play than Cammy but when Cammy has played he has done alright.”

After his rock solid display in Saturday’s crucial Championship win at Fulham, Daniel Pudil may keep his place in the side at centre-back. The Czech Republic international barely put a foot wrong against a dangerous, mobile Fulham forward line as Wednesday claimed their first clean sheet of the season.

“Daniel is doing very well,” admitted Carvalhal.

“He played at centre-back in pre-season and did very well.

“He’s a clever player who understands the position.

“It is not a big surprise to us how well he has played at centre-half. He played at a high level in pre-season when we needed him to play centre-half.”

The affable Portuguese chief has also heaped praise on left-back Morgan Fox. The former Charlton Athletic youngster was handed a surprise first-team recall in the capital, having been overlooked for their opening four fixtures.

“Like all the players, Morgan played well,” said Carvalhal. “Morgan is a boy with good abilities for the position. He’s strong, tall and a good crosser.

“He’s defending better now than in the past so we are very happy with him. He’s a good solution for us.”

Wednesday have a mixed record in the League Cup under Carvalhal. In his first season in charge, Carvalhal earned plenty of plaudits after guiding the Owls to the quarter-finals. Wednesday recorded notable victories over Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Arsenal.

But the Owls crashed out of the tournament at the first hurdle last year, losing 2-1 after extra-time to Cambridge United.

