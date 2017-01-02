Video: No chance of Adam Reach not celebrating his first Sheffield Wednesday goal, against former club Preston North End

Footballers not celebrating after scoring goals against one of their old clubs has become an annoying feature of the modern game.

It seems as though, for some players, turning out for a couple of games during a loan spell a few years previous means that, out of some sort of faux respect, they can't enjoy finding the net against them.

Not so for Adam Reach.

The Sheffield Wednesday winger spent last year on loan at Preston North End and was a popular figure amongst fans and his team mates.

However, he was also yet to break his duck for his new club, so when hammering home in injury time at Deepdale on Saturday, there was no chance of the 23 year old marking the moment with a muted celebration and an arm in the air.

Reach ran to the packed away end and did what all goal-scorers should do.

Adam Reach at the final whistle at Deepdale

"It is a strange one but when it hit the back of the net I didn't really think about that," he said.

"You see some players not celebrating but I got carried away and celebrated with the fans. It is nice when you get your first goal anytime but it is special to get it against your old club and in the last game of 2016. Hopefully it will roll over to 2017 and I can start scoring goals early."