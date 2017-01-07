VIDEO: Morgan Fox outlines his reasons for joining Sheffield Wednesday

Morgan Fox has expressed his relief over joining Sheffield Wednesday following a hectic 24 hours.

The left-back quit Charlton Athletic yesterday, moving to Hillsborough for an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of £700,000.

Fox, who clocked up 116 appearances for the Addicks, has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract and becomes the Owls’ second January recruit.

The 23-year-old, a graduate of Charlton’s youth system, told The Star: “I left Charlton at 5am yesterday morning.

“It was a long, mental day but you can’t really complain when it ends with you signing for a club as big as Sheffield Wednesday so I’m very happy.”

Derby were also said to be interested in the defender and Fox conceded: “There was a bit of interest from elsewhere but Wednesday were always my first choice.”

The Owls had three offers turned down for Fox on August transfer deadline day.

He confirmed: “There was interest in the summer. It was quite late on in the transfer window which is possibly the reason why it didn’t happen then. But Wednesday kept tabs on me since then and made contact again just before the window opened in January.

“I like the ambition of the club and I like to think of myself as quite ambitious too. Hopefully I can help get the club to where it wants to be.”

He said boss Carlos Carvalhal, who also recruited West Bromwich Albion winger Callum McManaman on loan this month, was a big factor in his decision to head north.

“I spoke to the manager just before I signed and he told me his aspirations for the club and his thoughts on me as a player,” who made his Charlton debut in their FA Cup fifth round victory at Hillsborough almost three years ago. “After I spoke to him, I knew it was the right decision to come here.”

Fox is cup-tied for the Owls’ cup tie at Middlesbrough tomorrow but could make his debut against Huddersfield Town a week today.

