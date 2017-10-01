Video: Leeds United boss reveals which Sheffield Wednesday player made the difference in Owls’ 3-0 win

There were a number of superb individual displays from Sheffield Wednesday in their 3-0 win over Leeds United, but according to the visiting boss, one stood out.

Whites manager Thomas Christiansen hailed the impact of Owls midfielder Barry Bannan in Wednesday’s success, admitting that he had pin-pointed the Scot as a potential threat and that turned into something of a self-fulfilling prophesy.

1 October 2017...... Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United. Skybet Championship Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen with Wednesday's boss Carlos Carvalhal. Picture Tony Johnson.

“We gave too many spaces inside and didn’t close this line of passes,” said Christiansen, who had also described his team as ‘too soft’ at Hillsborough. “That gave a team like Sheffield Wednesday, with good players, the possibility to make their games.

“A player like Bannan, was a player who made the difference. A player who received and put the passes where he wanted. We spoke about him that he was a key player we had to stop but we were unable to do that.”

Wednesday rolled over their Yorkshire rivals thanks to two goals from Gary Hooper, taking his tally to seven in seven games and another superb effort from the edge of the box by Kieran Lee.