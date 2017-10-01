Video: Leeds United boss blasts his team as 'too soft' after defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen described his team as 'soft' after they were turned over by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Whites boss felt his side had started the game well but the visitors were unable to turn their early dominance into goals and were made to pay when Gary Hooper opened the scoring for Wednesday.

Owls boss Carlos Carvahal with Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen

Hooper went on to double the advantage before Kieran Lee rifled in a third in the second half and in the end the Owls could and perhaps should have won by an even greater margin, with Barry Bannan and Hooper both striking the woodwork.

"In the first 20 to 25 minutes, we did quite well and had opportunities, but we conceded two goals too easily," said Christiansen. "In the first half, they had two opportunities and scored. We were too soft in both areas so we have to improve a lot in that sense.

"We gave too much space. We were defending back instead of defending up, which makes you lose the second balls

"We have played against good teams and won. When you are competing in a league like this, you have to be ready to compete 100 per cent.

"We are not strong enough and we are not competing as we should, especially in these situations."