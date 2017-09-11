Video: Kieran Lee... 'a different breed of athlete', 'like Superman', 'he'll get even better' - Praise pours in from Sheffield Wednesday team mates and boss

Kieran Lee made an incredible return to the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI on Saturday and rightly drew praise from all around the Owls camp.

The midfielder's last game before making a comeback in the 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest was in the play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield at the end of the last campaign.

Kieran Lee made an impressive return to the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI on Saturday

A long-standing hop injury meant that he missed all of pre-season, played in none of the friendly games and until the weekend was yet to pull on the shirt this season.

You wouldn't have known it.

The 29 year-old played 75 superb minutes during which he ran the midfield, made one lung-busting run after another, set up Steven Fletcher with a cross for the crucial second goal, then knocked one in himself to cap off a stunning return to the ranks.

And for all those who work closely with him, none of that came as a surprise.

Kieran Lee celebrates with Steven Fletcher after providing an assist for the Owls forward

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal described the performance as 'amazing'.

“Kieran is a super, athletic player," he said. "It was his first game of the season and he hadn’t played in the friendly games but the way he played and moved was amazing.

"We know him very well and we know exactly what he can do. We know his physical condition. Now Kieran must recover and let’s see if he will be ready or not (for Tuesday against Brentford). He’s one of a few players we must manage.

"Let’s see how we can manage him, understanding he and the team will play better in the future.”

Kieran Lee scores Wednesday's third goal against Forest

Adam Reach also hailed the display and said he believes Lee's comeback is 'like a new signing'.

"It came as no surprise for us,m" said Reach. "He's a different breed of athlete. He can be out for months on end and come back and play 75 minutes like it's nothing and that's a great addition for us. It's like a new signing.

"He'll come back in and brings a level of control in the middle and he brings confidence. If we can get everyone fit and firing, we have a strong squad and we'll get the performances."

Jack Hunt, who rivaled Lee as man-of-the-match in the impressive victory over Forest, didn't hold back in his praise either.

Kieran Lee runs off after scoring Wednesday's third

“Kieran can do anything, he can break play up, comes over and helps me on the right, goes over to the left," said Hunt. "He is everywhere. You look at him and how much he runs, it gives the rest of the team a kick up the bum, and gets us going.

"He is like Superman. He never ever complains, gets on with his work, and I have never once heard him say he is sore.”



