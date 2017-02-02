VIDEO: Jordan Rhodes will be in Sheffield Wednesday squad to face Wigan Athletic + injury latest

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that Jordan Rhodes should go straight into the squad for Sheffield Wedneaday's Championship match against Wigan Athletic tomorrow night.

Speaking for the first time since the club secured Rhodes' signature after protracted negotiations with Middlesbrough, Carvalhal said that there is no concern about the striker's lack of game time so far this term at the Riverside.

Rhodes has made just six appearances for Boro this campaign with four of them from the bench but Carvalhal feels that the 26 year old is fit and ready for immediate Owls action.

There are however, some minor concerns about other players.

Carvalhal, however, was understandably delighted to have snapped up Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes in training with his new club

"We are very happy to have achieved a player like Jordan," he said. "He has been one of the topscorers in the Championship in previous years. He's not just a player who scores goals. He's a team worker and he's ambitious. He wanted to play a lot for Sheffield Wednesday."

He added: "Yes, (Rhodes) is OK, he will be involved in the 18. There are a few who have received a few kicks. Glenn (Loovens) received a kick but still played. We will check on all the players tomorrow morning and then take our decisions."

Gary Hooper is one player who remains doubtful for the trip to the DW Stadium. The striker is currently suffering with a quad injury.

Carvalhal added: "He's progressing but we will analyse tomorrow. He's a doubt. We are looking forward to him coming back as he is an important player to us. I don't want to put pressure on him or maybe the player can be worse and worse and stay weeks out. We want him to be back completely healthy. We will analyse him tomorrow.