Sheffield Wednesday got their pre-season campaign up and running last night with a 5-0 win over Alfreton Town and there was plenty to talk about afterwards.

The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer, Dom Howson reflects on the game itself and Jordan Rhodes' very eventful night.

He also spoke to Carlos Carvalhal about where the Owls head coach's transfer priorities lie, plus there's a look at how George Boyd fits in and who impressed in Wednesday's first run out since the end of the last campaign.