VIDEO: 'It was a bad dream' - Bristol City boss Lee Johnson as Sheffield Wednesday fight back to win

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson was left frustrated by a red card decision he felt changed the face of the game after a rip-roaring clash with Sheffield Wednesday went against his side at Hillsborough.

City were 2-0 up through goals by Tammy Abraham and, after Steven Fletcher had pulled one back for the Owls, had the opportunity to make it 3-1 when they were awarded a penalty.

Gary Hooper is tackled from behind by Gary O'Neill which resulted in the Bristol City players being sent off

Lee Tomlin missed from the spot and seconds later skipper Gary O'Neill was sent off after a tackle on Gary Hooper - leveling the personnel following Sam Hutchinson's red card in the penalty incident.

Barry Bannan went on to equalise for Wednesday and in the dying seconds Kieran Lee scored a dramatic winner.

How the night unfolded left Johnson perplexed, not least the decision by referee Darren Bond to send the Robins' captain into the dressing room.

"It was a bad dream, wasn't it? It wasn't bad luck because we should have scored a third goal from the penalty spot," he said

"The sending off of Gary O'Neil altered the course of the game. He won the ball cleanly and it was disappointing that he (the referee) got that wrong.

"I thought we were excellent in the first half, slick and quick on the counter. We completely bossed them in the first half and they kept hitting a brick wall. They ran out of ideas.

"The most disappointing thing for me was a couple crumbled out of my lot. I see it in the mindset and it does happen. What you can't do is freeze. You have to be brave and bold in everything you do."