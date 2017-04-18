VIDEO: In-form Sheffield Wednesday receive defensive boost

Play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday are set to be handed a defensive boost ahead of their crunch clash with Derby County.

Jack Hunt is expected to make a speedy return to action after sitting out their Easter Monday triumph against Queens Park Rangers.

The attacking right-back, who has arguably been in the best form of his Owls career over the last two months, played no part at Loftus Road because of a calf problem. Liam Palmer deputised in the full-back slot and, after a shaky start, put in a solid showing as Wednesday claimed their first win at QPR since 2000.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal told The Star: “Jack had a pain and wasn’t available to play.

“It is not serious but we decided not to take a risk. It was a quick turnaround so we didn’t want to take any chances.

“I don’t think Jack’s injury is serious and I think he can be involved on Saturday.”

It was Palmer’s first competitive run-out in almost two months. The Worksop-born player was given valuable game time in the development squad’s clash with Sheffield United last week.

“It was important for Liam to play in the Under-23s game,” said Carvalhal. “Liam gave a good answer at QPR.”

Carvalhal praised the Owls’ mental strength after their vital 2-1 win over QPR. Victory lifted them up to fifth in the Championship standings with three matches left.

He said: “We have put things in the correct way. We have shown we are more strong since the last international break physically, mentally and tactically.

“We are ready for this part of the season. We have three finals left. This is a marathon and let’s see where our position will be in the marathon.”

Wednesday will be searching for a fifth successive win when they welcome ninth-placed Derby County to Hillsborough on Saturday.

