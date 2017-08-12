VIDEO: Ian Holloway grateful for Jordan Rhodes' missed chance as QPR get a draw at Sheffield Wednesday

Queen's Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway admitted he was thankful for what he felt was a rare missed opportunity from Jordan Rhodes as his side fought for a point against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The visitors had gone in front through Jamie Mackie's neat first-half finish from a Luke Freeman through-ball but they had to hold firm amid an improved second half showing from Wednesday who had lost Sam Hutchinson and Glenn Loovens through injury in the opening 30 minutes.

Jordan Rhodes loses an aerial battle with QPR's Nedum Onuoha

Sam Winnall grabbed an equaliser for the Owls, who looked them like they would go on to win it, but Rhodes missed a header from Barry Bannan's cross and after riding the storm QPR could have got all three points themselves only for Kazenga Lualua to fire wide when well-placed.

Holloway said: "By the end of the game, the little spell they had just after half-time, where we could have wobbled... they caught us with a punch and they could have maybe had another couple, but we came through that and gave a good account of ourselves in the end.

"Thankfully I don't see Jordan Rhodes miss headers like that very often, luckily for me, but my team didn't deserve to lose today.

"Did we do enough to win? Possibly not but that final ball on our breaks we had maybe 10 opportunities to put someone through and only one of them ended up being a clear chance.

"All I know is we're improving, we're learning and there were lots of bits I really liked. Obviously I'll have to take one point instead of the three we wanted."

Holloway added on his trip to Sheffield: "It's always a pleasure to come up here - it's a wonderful club, well supported and good luck with their new ambitions, which have got to be bigger and it's got to be harder for that team to actually carry those expectations of that wonderful crowd."