VIDEO: 'I thought they were average' - Neil Warnock's verdict as Sheffield Wednesday beat his Cardiff City side 1-0 at Hillsborough

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock felt his side were deserving of a point against Sheffield Wednesday, despite falling to a late Fernando Forestieri goal at Hillsborough.

The Bluebirds arrived with a gameplan to frustrate and stifle Carlos Carvalhal's men and it worked for the majority of the game. However with five minutes remaining, after Allan McGregor had beaten away a Jordan Rhodes' shot, Forestieri dived in to head home the winner and grab a crucial three points for the Owls, in their quest to nail down a top six place.

It was far from a memorable game, with few chances created by either side, but Sheffield United legend Warnock felt that his team had done enough to secure a point.

"I thought we controlled large parts," said Warnock. "I thought they had one shot in the first half and then the goal in the second half. I'm disappointed with the goal because you have got to have the desire to keep your goal in tact, you've got to get hurt. And if one of my players had got hurt we would have come away with a draw. I can't stand that really, with all the effort we put in, one player can't put his head on the line, there's something wrong there."

He added: "I can't remember a threat, if I'm honest. We are talking about a team sixth in the league, spending 10, 12 million whatever they spent in January and last summer and we haven't spent a penny so that gives us a lot of confidence really.

"I thought it was a very even game really. A mid-table battle."

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock on the sidelines at Hillsborough. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The one stand-out incident of a very poor first half saw a clash between Owls' Daniel Pudil and Cardiff's Junior Hoilett.

Pudil reacted angrily to a rather tame challenge but Hoilett lashed out and appeared to push the Wednesday full-back in the face.

The referee chose not to send off the Canadian, much to the anger of the home support and the Wednesday bench.

As expected, Warnock had a different view on the incident.

Daniel Pudil and Junior Hoilett battle for the ball. The pair would later clash, leading to a yellow cards which home fans felt should have been red. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"You're going to get that with my teams, fans get up for it," he said. "I think Pudil, he didn't have to do that, he shouldn't bloody mess about like he did. Junior shouldn't have done it either but I thought that was the only life there was in the first half really."

Now having seen his side lose to Wednesday, Warnock is backing them to be successful in the play-offs but admits they'll have to play better. The former United manager described the Owls as 'average'.

"Whoever gets in between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday have got a great chance of winning it, even though I thought they were average today, if I'm honest," added Warnock. "They'll have to do better if they get in the play-offs. I don't think Wednesday will get many more difficult games than today really. They've overcome that, they'come come away with the points."