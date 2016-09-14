VIDEO: How cool, calm Carlos Carvalhal helped spark Sheffield Wednesday’s fightback against Bristol City

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Boss Carlos Carvalhal has revealed how a half-time pep talk with his players was key to their remarkable 3-2 victory over Bristol City.

The Owls trailed two nil at the interval following a double by Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham.

But last season’s Play-Off finalists staged a stunning comeback in the second period and claimed maximum points after strikes by Steven Fletcher, his third goal in as many outings for club and country, Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee’s dramatic last minute winner.

“I spoke very calm,” said Carvalhal. “In different situations, I get very angry and upset and I kick some bottles in the dressing room but it was not the time.

“I felt it was more important to speak at that moment more calm with them. They tried in the first half but were not achieving.

“They were not in a good way but I didn’t feel that they didn’t fight. I spoke to them calmly to try and explain how we could reverse the result and give them motivation to turn the game.

“We spoke about some specifics in the game. We made some changes but I spoke more to the heart of the players than scream at them.

“They didn’t deserve me screaming at them. It was not a question of attitude. It was just that something wasn’t in a good way.”

Victory extended Wednesday’s unbeaten run to three matches and moved them up to ninth in the Championship standings.

Head coach Carvalhal said: “The heart of this team is as big as the world at the moment and they fight to get all three points

“We got lucky when they missed their penalty, but this is part of the game. I also think they were lucky because we could have scored more of our chances.

“As long as we get the win I am happy, it doesn’t matter how we do it and these sort of games are amazing for the fans to watch.

“Do I want to win the next game 4-3 after being 3-0 down? No – but I will take it!”

