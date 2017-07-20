VIDEO: Fit-again Sheffield Wednesday star can't wait for new season

Owls striker Steven Fletcher is looking forward to the new Championship season after recovering from injury.

Speaking exclusively to The Star at Wednesday's training base in Portugal, Fletcher has confirmed he had an injection in his knee over the summer to ease the problem.

The 30-year-old, who finished the 2016/17 campaign strongly, scoring five goals in seven matches, told The Star: "My body is feeling good. I had an injection in my knee over the summer which I needed.

"I was managing my knee through the season so I just needed a little injection to sort it out. You just have to these things from time to time.

"I've put that behind me now and worked hard this summer. It feels better now so happy days."

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here



Fletcher was rested in the Owls' 1-0 triumph over Portimonense last night. It was the first friendly of Wednesday's six-day training camp in the Algarve.

The squad have been put through their paces in heat well over 30 degrees

"These breaks away are good for the team morale," said Fletcher, who played in the second half against Mansfield Town. "We are a close group anyway but it is good to come away away for a week.

"You are with each other every minute of every day so it is good for the lads and morale."

For more news from Hillsborough click here



Wednesday face Portuguese third tier side SC Farense in warm-up match at the Estadio Nora, Ferreiras tonight, kick-off 7pm, looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to their pre-season programme.

Wednesday's players go through their stretches in the warm-up

Fletcher said: "The results have gone well so far in pre-season and quite a few of the players have hit the ground running. Adam Reach has scored a few goals already so that's good for his confidence.

"It is good for the team that the boys are getting minutes and goals."

{https://twitter.com/domhowson|Follow Dom Howson on twitter|CLICK HERE