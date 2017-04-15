VIDEO: Fernando Forestieri’s joy at goal in Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Cardiff City

Fernando Forestieri has thanked Wednesday’s coaching staff and fans for their backing following his “special goal” against Cardiff City.

The diminutive attacker, brought on as a second half substitute, bagged a late winner at Hillsborough yesterday to ensure the Owls held on to their Championship play-off place.

Forestieri headed in his 12th goal of the campaign after Allan McGregor turned away Jordan Rhodes’ fierce drive to seal a third straight victory for Carlos Carvalhal’s promotion hopefuls.

The goal and win capped a great return to action for Forestieri, who had missed five matches due to a knee injury.

Forestieri said: “It was a special goal for me because I have worked so hard this month.

“I want to thank all the staff and the fans for their support.”

It was far from a vintage performance by Wednesday. Cardiff, managed by ex-Sheffield United chief Neil Warnock, set up to contain and frustrate the Owls.

But Wednesday dug in and ground out the result. Forestieri’s 84th minute header prevented Fulham from climbing above them into the final play-off berth heading into the final four matches.

“It was an important win,” acknowledged Forestieri. “We needed the three points.

“I thought we played well in the first half.

“We knew Cardiff would make things difficult but the three points were the most important thing.”

